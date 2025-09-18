Since being drafted by the New York Giants, Eli Manning has seemingly given Jaxson Dart some words of advice. Manning claims that he told Dart to call him anytime with any questions he may have. In a recent interview, the former NFL quarterback shared a hilarious favor the rookie asked for before the start of the season.

During an interview on “The Schrager Hour” with Peter Schrager, Manning, who is 44 years old, claimed that Dart called him during training camp asking to help him get a reservation at 4 Charles Prime Rib, which is one of the most difficult restaurants to book in New York. Eli Manning laughed about the favor and informed Jaxson Dart he won't help him book a reservation at 4 Charles Prime Rib.

“So, I told Jackson, if you have any questions about anything, you know, I'm here for you,” said Manning. “Football related, or just, you know, when you're deciding what town you want to live in, or this or that. All of a sudden, it's training camp. He calls me. You know, one day he's like, ‘Hey, you got a minute?' I'm like, ‘Yeah! Of course.' … He goes, ‘Can you get me a reservation at 4 Charles tonight at 6:30?' I was like, ‘No, no, no. That's not part of the deal.' When I said I'm happy to help out, I'm not doing that. I'm not your reservations guy. You have to earn the right to call and get your reservation.”

4 Charles Prime Rib is infamously known for being one of the most difficult restaurants to get a reservation at in New York. It only has minimal tables available, and people can't get reservations the same way as other restaurants around the country. So much so that Eli Manning essentially told Jaxson Dart he has to earn his way to a reservation at the restaurant.

The 22-year-old rookie will have his chance to prove himself in due time. The Giants want to give Dart time to adjust to the professional level and learn behind Russell Wilson before giving him the reins. Jaxson Dart enters the NFL after recording 4,279 passing yards (led the SEC) and 29 passing touchdowns while owning a 69.3% completion percentage (led the SEC).