The New York Giants pulled off a shocking 21-18 upset over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week. While all eyes were on quarterback Jaxson Dart's NFL debut, New York's defense came to play as well.

The Giants held the Chargers to their lowest points scored of the season. Furthermore, they came away with two sacks and managed to pick off Justin Herbert twice. Despite New York being 0-3 entering the contest and Los Angeles 3-0, the Giants refused to back down from the challenge.

For defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, he expects their Week 4 play to be the norm moving forward. He at least wants the rest of the NFL to take notice, via Connor Hughes of SNY.

“S**t, buckle up,” Thibodaux said of New York's pass rush.

Thibodaux recorded one of the team's sacks, alongside three quarterback hits. Brian Burns had the other sack and four quarterback hits. Rookie Abdul Carter led the Giants with five QB hits, as they recorded 12 total. They routinely found themselves in the Chargers' backfield.

Los Angeles was playing without Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, who got injured midgame. However, New York at least has the talent across their defense line to see consistent success. And if their frightening trio is causing chaos at the line, it'll be easier for the defensive backs to make a play in the secondary; as evident by their two picks.

For a impressive as the Giants' win was, it still their first of the season, moving them to 1-3. What would truly be special is if New York can get a win streak going. Their defensive line playing at the top of their game will only get them closer to that goal.