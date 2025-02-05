There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the New York Giants right now, and a big reason why is the quarterback situation. The Giants went all-in on Daniel Jones only to send him to the Minnesota Vikings after signing a huge contract. Now, the Giants don't have a QB, and they need to figure out a solution during the offseason. The easy answer is to draft one, but it doesn't sound like star wide receiver Malik Nabers wants that.

Malik Nabers just finished up his rookie season with the Giants, and it was a big one. Nabers quickly emerged as one of the receivers in the NFL, and he was playing with a subpar QB room. He can be even better with an elite QB, and he wants the next guy to be a veteran.

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said, according to an article from NBC Sports. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

Nabers makes a good point. Whoever does end up being the QB for the Giants next year is going to be under a lot of pressure. This team has been struggling for a while now, and the QB position has been a major issue. Expectations for the next QB are already high, and those expectations will need to be met quickly.

One thing that will take some of the pressure off of the next Giants QB is having a WR like Nabers to throw to. Nabers was selected with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he did not disappoint during his rookie season. He finished the year with 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He is an absolute stud, and he will make life easier on his next QB.

It is still unclear who will be throwing the football to Malik Nabers next year, but now we know what Nabers is looking for in terms of the next Giants QB. Most people are expecting the Giants to use the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a QB, but that might not end up being the case. Like Nabers said, that would be a lot of pressure to put on a rookie.