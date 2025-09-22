Losses are tough to swallow, and for the Giants, the taste is becoming all too familiar. Week 3 brought more of the same frustration as they fell 22-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, dropping their record to 0-3. Malik Nabers, who had looked explosive just a week earlier against Dallas, found himself bottled up by Kansas City’s defense and his quarterback’s inconsistency.

He finished with only 13 yards on two catches, a stark contrast to his breakout performance in Week 2.

“Anybody would feel beat up after going 0-3,” Malik Nabers said, via the New York Post. Asked about his frustration, the rookie snapped back with a pointed question of his own: “How frustrated do you think? We’re 0-3. We can’t win a game. It’s frustrating. We can’t win.”

After the final whistle, Nabers was spotted in conversation with two franchise icons: Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Pierce.

Both embraced him in what looked like a moment of mentorship, offering encouragement to the 22-year-old as he digests the harsh realities of life in the NFL.

According to those around the exchange, Beckham and his former teammate spoke about the challenges they faced in their own careers and reminded Nabers that he still has time to build his legacy.

Former #Giants greats @obj and Antonio Pierce speaking with Malik Nabers postgame outside the Giants locker room. Looked like a very interesting conversation. pic.twitter.com/jdWrwidr95 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 22, 2025

Article Continues Below

For Nabers, the presence of Beckham Jr. carried symbolic weight. Beckham’s early Giants career was filled with dazzling highlights and national attention, but it also came during a turbulent period for the team.

Now, he returns as a mentor figure, encouraging a young receiver who already knows what it feels like to shoulder expectations in New York.

The bigger issue for the Giants, however, remains at quarterback. Russell Wilson threw for 160 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, drawing boos from the MetLife crowd.

Fans even chanted for rookie Jaxson Dart, who later said he didn’t hear them but is focused on being a supportive teammate. Wilson brushed off the negativity, saying he’s been through highs and lows before, but head coach Brian Daboll has yet to commit to a Week 4 starter.

At 0-3, with the Chargers looming next, the Giants find themselves on the brink. For Nabers, the advice and encouragement from Beckham might prove invaluable as he tries to stay grounded through the early struggles of his NFL journey.