New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston is looking back to where it all started, and he couldn’t be more grateful. The former Florida State Seminoles star is officially headed into the Seminoles’ Hall of Fame, and his reaction showed just how much the honor means.

“At Florida State, if we gonna do it then, we do it big then,” Winston wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I am so happy and grateful to be going into the FSU Hall of Fame. Noles forever!”

At Florida State, if we gonna do it then, we do it big then. I am so happy and grateful to be going into the FSU Hall of Fame. Noles forever! @Seminoles @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/fsw3qsOhfl — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Winston’s time at Florida State was nothing short of legendary. In just two seasons as a starter, he left a mark that still defines the program. As a redshirt freshman in 2013, Winston became the youngest player ever to win the Heisman Trophy at 19 years old. That same year, he led the Seminoles to a perfect 14-0 record and a national championship, capped off by a dramatic comeback win over Auburn in the BCS title game.

The quarterback’s numbers at FSU were staggering. He threw for over 7,900 yards and 65 touchdowns across 27 starts, posting a 26-1 record during his college career. Beyond the stats, Winston brought swagger and leadership that helped Florida State return to the top of college football.

Article Continues Below

His 2014 season didn’t end with another title, but Winston still guided the Seminoles to an ACC championship and a spot in the first-ever College Football Playoff. Even with the loss to Oregon, his legacy in Tallahassee was already cemented.

Now, nearly a decade later, Winston is being recognized for those accomplishments with one of the highest honors the school can give. For Seminole fans, it’s a reminder of an era when FSU was the most dominant force in the country and Winston was at the center of it all.

Though his NFL career has had its ups and downs, Winston’s college legacy has never been in doubt. His induction into the Florida State Hall of Fame is another milestone in a journey that began with record-breaking performances and unforgettable moments in garnet and gold.

As Winston himself said, “Noles forever.” For Florida State fans, his place in program history is secure.