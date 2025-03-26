There was no doubt shock when the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson to a $21 million contract, especially after the team also signed quarterback Jameis Winston. As people wonder about the Giants' plan at quarterback with Wilson and Winston, the former would give his opinion on what his goal is with the new team this upcoming season.

Wilson would start most of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers where Justin Fields was also in the quarterback room and now with New York, there could be some that feel Winston has a shot. However, during his introductory press conference, Wilson would have a simple declaration that he expects to get the nod when the time comes according to Ari Meirov.

“I expect to be the starter,” Wilson said.

New #Giants QB Russell Wilson to reporters today: “I expect to be the starter.” pic.twitter.com/R8gdJDLVEU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Giants current plan with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston

As such Giants players as Darius Slayton commented on the Wilson signing, some will choose not to take the word of the veteran quarterback. On the other hand, reporting from Albert Breer states that the plan from the team is that the “best player” will be the starter and that means Wilson is the choice.

“Simply put, if they aren’t going to spend $35 million, or whatever it might cost to bring in Aaron Rodgers, then this is the next best plan,” Breer wrote. “The Giants are raising their floor and building in options at the position. Russell Wilson isn’t what he was, but is better than what the team was putting out there last year. It’s possible Jameis Winston winds up being a better option, and it’s O.K. if he is.

“The Giants’ plan, as I understand it, is simply to play the best player at the position,” Breer continued. “Wilson is the likely starter. But it might be Winston. It also might wind up being the third pick. But with the backstops they’ve given themselves in Wilson and Winston, they don’t have to force a quarterback at pick No. 3— with five of the top 105 picks, they could also take a Jaxson Dart or a Quinn Ewers later on.”

Some fans were maybe thinking of taking a quarterback at the No. 3 spot in the NFL Draft, but with the moves in Wilson and Winston, it would be normal to believe that could be out of the question. Anything is possible though as New York is looking to improve after finishing 3-14 last season.