After New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had a dud of a performance on Sunday night in the 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, there has been speculation about whether the team would bench the veteran. As Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't commit to starting Wilson in Week 4, there are statistics to show how inconsistent Wilson has been so far.

It's important to know it has only been three games, so it's a small sample size, but Wilson has been up-and-down to say the least, so much so that it's historic.

“Russell Wilson is the first QB in NFL history to throw for under 200 yards and no TDs in one start, then throw for 450+ yards in his next start, then throw for under 200 yards and no TDs again in his next start,” OptsSTATS wrote on their X, formerly Twitter, account.

Despite a lackluster Week 1, Wilson exploded against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, and on Sunday night, he recorded 160 yards and two interceptions. This would lead to Daboll saying that they will be “evaluating everything” when asked about making a quarterback change, though he mentioned how the faults are not “all on one guy, according to

“We’re working through all personnel decisions. We’ll do that in the next few days,” Daboll said, via SNY. “I’d say we’re evaluating everything.”

"We're evaluating everything" Brian Daboll is asked about the Giants' QB situation:

Giants' Russell Wilson on another disappointing performance

While the conversation around Wilson will now include Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, since there are fans who want to see the quarterback under center, the veteran still has confidence in his ability.

“Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments. You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean?” Wilson said, according to NFL.com. “You've got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you're capable of.

“Obviously, I've been able to show that throughout my career, and obviously last week and everything else, too, what we're capable of as an offense. I think they made a couple more plays than us [Sunday night]. I think it was a 9-6 game for most of the game. Pretty tight. We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately, didn't come our way.”

At any rate, New York still looks for their first win of the season next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.