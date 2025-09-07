On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants got off to a rough start to the 2025 season with a 21-6 road loss to the NFC East divisional rival Washington Commanders. The New York offense, led by newly signed quarterback Russell Wilson, did not provide a lot to write home about in this one, as Wilson completed less than half of his 37 pass attempts and finished with just 168 yards on the day.

Some have wondered aloud whether a quarterback change might be on the horizon for the Giants considering the excellent preseason that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has, and some fuel was dumped on that fire with recent reporting throughout the week that the Giants' offensive coaching staff had actually prepared a package of plays for the rookie quarterback in the event that he were to enter the game.

However, that was not the message relayed by head coach Brian Daboll during his postgame interview.

“I did not,” said Campbell after the game, when asked if he had at any point considered handing the keys to Dart, per Art Stapleton of Northjersey.com on X, formerly Twitter.

A rough start for the Giants

Russell Wilson was expected to provide a big upgrade over the Motley crew of quarterbacks that the Giants trotted out over the course of the 2024 season.

While Giants fans are well aware that he is no longer the MVP candidate version of himself that existed with the Seattle Seahawks, they were still likely hoping for more than what they got on Sunday afternoon against the Commanders.

Considering how good Dart looked during the team's preseason slate, it should come as no surprise that there are already growing calls for the Giants' coaching staff to give him the reins, even though non injury-related quarterback changes are extraordinarily rare at this early point of the season.

It's likely that Wilson will have at least a few more weeks to try to get things on track before the Giants' coaching staff seriously considers making a change.

The Giants will next take the field on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on September 14.