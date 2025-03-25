The New York Giants are arguably the most quarterback-needy team in the NFL, and in Mike Tannenbaum's latest mock draft, he explained why he believes the team can't pass on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders if he is there with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

“While the Giants have other massive weaknesses — including the offensive line — they can't pass on Sanders,” Mike Tannenbaum said in his mock draft for ESPN. “And that still rings true after Friday's signing of Jameis Winston, who is at best a stopgap starter for New York. Sanders is incredibly tough, can make all the throws, processes reads quickly in the pocket and delivers accurate balls. He lacks high-end mobility but still shows good pocket movement traits.”

The Giants have been a poor offensive team for a while, struggling in the passing game for much of Daniel Jones' stint with the team. Tannenbaum believes that Sanders would provide at least a high floor at the quarterback position, which would be a big improvement from what the franchise has received in recent years.

“I'm calling it now: Sanders projects as a top-15, maybe even top-12 starting QB in the NFL,” Tannenbaum said. “That would be huge for a Giants franchise that ranked in the bottom five in just about every passing metric over the past two seasons.”

It would be somewhat of a surprise if the Giants passed on Sanders, or Cam Ward if either were to be available at the No. 3 pick. It seems like the Tennessee Titans are increasingly likely to take Ward with the first pick. The Cleveland Browns would then be in control of if the Giants are able to get Sanders, as they would have the chance to take him with the second pick.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders is there for the Giants when they are making their pick in the first round, and if they like him enough to take him that high.