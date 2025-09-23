Though the sample size may be small, it's hard to find too many reasons for optimism in the pairing for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants, especially with Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings as the QB1-in-training.

Taking the occasional snap on offense while preparing for his chance to play more at some point in the future, Dart is unquestionably the future in New York, but when will that future come? Well, in an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live, Peter Schrager broke that down, noting how excited even the organizational members are in New York to see Dart play after lighting things up on the scout team.

“Yeah, if this was definitely going to be Russell Wilson, Brian Daboll would have started his press conference today and said, ‘No, Russell's still our guy. We're playing the Chargers on Sunday, and we're going to keep Jackson in the game plan.' Truth of the matter is, when Jackson Dart came in the building last night and came into the game, it was electric. When Russell Wilson was in there, you heard the boo birds. How can the ownership withstand that from pressuring the coach and the general manager to make a change?” Schrager noted.

“I'd also add this, for all the talk we made about production meetings and what was shared in production meetings last week, I thought Chris Collinsworth left a very enlightening point out within the broadcast when he said people within the Giants organization are oohing and aahing over Jackson Dart and what he does in practice and how as he was ‘scout team Mahomes,' he was making all the throws that Mahomes makes. You don't talk that way about your rookie quarterback if there's no plan to actually see him. The schedule's brutal. We know that there's never going to be a good time. I would not be shocked if he's under center Sunday against the charge.”

Sitting at 0-3 with an offense that ranks ninth in passing yards but 13th in yards per attempt and 24th in passing touchdowns, Wilson is completing just 59.1 percent of his passes and is sitting even at three touchdowns versus three interceptions, including an ugly deep ball to Christian Roland-Wallace in Week 3 when the game was very much still in play.

Factor in three throwaways in the endzone in the fourth quarter, and there's simply little reason to believe that Wilson will be turning this team around and delivering a playoff game to the Meadowlands this fall. No, considering almost every single team that starts the season 0-3 in NFL history hasn't made the playoffs, it makes sense that fans want to see what Dart has sooner rather than later, as he presents the closest thing to hope the Giants have.