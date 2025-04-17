Despite signing Russell Wilson in free agency, many expect the New York Giants to leave the 2025 NFL Draft with another quarterback. However, with the team trending away from Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the new word is that head coach Brian Daboll has taken a liking to Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

If the Giants pass on Sanders at No. 3, they should be considered in play for Dart later in the draft, according to Fox Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Whether New York trades up or targets Dart in the second round, Schultz believes he is “tailor-made” for the Giants.

“Should the Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, keep an eye out for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, whose swashbuckling style and flair for the dramatic seems tailor-made for New York, and who I'm told Brian Daboll likes,” Schultz wrote.

If the Giants add another quarterback in the draft, he would be their fourth player at the position. In addition to Wilson, the team also signed Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito in free agency. Should a rookie be added to the mix, DeVito would appear to be the odd man out.

Brian Daboll, Giants' quarterback focus ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Regardless, New York continues to show a clear quarterback focus ahead of the draft. The Giants scheduled pre-draft private workouts with Sanders, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough and have been linked to nearly every signal-caller of the class.

The Giants enter the 2025 NFL Draft with eight picks. All the focus is on their first pick, the No. 3 overall selection, but the team's seven other options include four more in the first four rounds. New York has three Day Two picks, including two in the third round.

Whichever option the team ends up with will have high expectations entering the 2025 season. After officially giving up on the failed Daniel Jones project, the Giants are fully in a transitional period, with quarterback being one of their only missing pieces.

During free agency, the Giants brought in a wave of new players, headlined by star safety Jevon Holland and lockdown cornerback Paulson Adebo. Joe Schoen also signed veteran defensive end Chauncey Golston to give the team a solid new defense to work with in 2025. However, with the offense still far from complete, that would figure to be New York's focus at the April 24 draft.