The New York Giants come into the 2025 NFL Draft, with some clear needs, with quarterback being at the top of the list. After Daniel Jones struggled mightily in 2024, resulting in him being released, finding the next quarterback is the top priority. The Giants were in the running for Matthew Stafford, and have been mentioned with free-agent quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, even after signing Jameis Winston. Based on where the roster is and the urgency for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, it would be a surprise if the Giants do not draft a quarterback at some point. We used the PFF mock draft simulator to play out what might happen for the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft, and we'll be analyzing each of the picks.

Round 1, Pick 3: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The top two quarterbacks in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders went off the board in the first two picks in this simulation, and that scenario might be the worst one for Schoen and Daboll. However, with how this quarterback class is viewed, this might be the best scenario for the Giants in the long-term. New York picked up Colorado star Travis Hunter in this scenario.

The Giants signed cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency, but Hunter would still be a great addition on the opposite side. Hunter could also form an explosive duo with wide receiver Malik Nabers on offense. There is an argument that Penn State edge Abdul Carter should be the pick here, but Hunter could impact the roster in so many ways. The Giants could use him full-time on one side of the ball, likely on defense, while mixing him into the offensive game plan as well. If Ward and Sanders are off the board, Hunter is a great choice.

Round 2, Pick 34: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

Quarterback is the biggest need for the Giants, but getting a second defensive tackle to pair with Dexter Lawrence on the interior is arguably second on that list. T.J. Sanders from South Carolina would be a nice grab at the top of the second round. The Giants made some depth signings on the interior, but they still need someone who could be the starter next to Lawrence and form a stout front four with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edges.

Even if Sanders is not the starter from day one, it would be smart to add someone like him to pair with Lawrence on the interior. Run defense has been a sore spot for the Giants in recent years, and adding some help on the interior is a good way to fix that problem. There is some pass rush potential as well, and with Lawrence, Burns and Thibodeaux all likely to take more attention from offensive lines, Sanders should have some chances to thrive in those situations.

Round 3, Pick 65: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

As mentioned before, it is an inevitability that the Giants will take a quarterback at some point in this draft. Alabama's Jalen Milroe is not a polished passer by any means, but his physical tools and running ability could be something for Daboll to work with as a developmental project. Milroe does have an accurate deep ball, and his legs give him an ability to potentially stay afloat in the NFL even if he is not able to become a polished passer.

The caveat is that the Giants should not thrust Milroe into a starting role right away, as there is much needed from a development standpoint. With a general manager and head coach on the hot seat, that patience might not be there. Still, there are worse quarterback prospects to take a chance on in the third round.

Round 3, Pick 99: Cameron Williams, T, Texas

The Giants' offensive line was improved when Andrew Thomas was on the field in 2024, but many of the players they have in that unit are older and not long-term answers. It would be smart for the Giants to add some kind of offensive line help in the draft. At the end of the third round, Texas tackle Cameron Williams is somewhat of a project. However, maybe he could be developed into a starter in the long-term.

Starting just one year at right tackle in college, Williams has more to work on to make it in the NFL. It is also possible that he transitions to guard at the next level, but the Giants need help there too in the long-term. In the late-third round, Williams fits a need for the Giants.

Round 4, Pick 105: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

The Giants have invested a lot in the cornerback room in recent years, and this scenario includes Hunter, so Kansas State's Jacob Parrish might not make a ton of sense on paper. However, the fourth round of the draft is usually when it is smart to just take the best player available regardless of need.

Parrish tested well athletically, but there are some concerns in regard to his size and how that will impact him at the NFL level. Given that Adebo and Hunter would likely be the two outside starting corners for the Giants, Parrish would likely have to battle for the nickel job with second year player Dru Phillips, who showed a lot of promise in 2024. Still, Parrish could contribute in some ways if selected.

Round 5, Pick 154: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

Despite re-signing Darius Slayton and in this simulation, bringing in Hunter to at least be a part-time weapon on offense, the Giants bring in a receiver with size who could win on the outside with Pat Bryant in the fifth round. With the Giants, Bryant could be a jump ball receiver, and that could especially be important for a team that lacks a firm answer at quarterback. Having someone to just throw a jump ball to is useful. Taking a chance on a player like this in the fifth round makes sense.

Round 7, Pick 219: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

In the seventh round, you are not going to get a refined player. Jason Marshall Jr. out of Florida would be a project, but he did have solid athletic testing at the NFL Combine. Usually, betting on athletes in the later rounds is a good strategy, and while there was much inconsistency to Marshall's game at Florida, maybe he could contribute on special teams and in the long-term, earn some kind of role on defense.