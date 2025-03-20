The New York Giants currently have a gaping hole at their quarterback position following last season's release of Daniel Jones. The Giants have been linked to several upcoming draft prospects, including Shedeur Sanders, as well as NFL free agency, including former New York Jets quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Another name on the free-agent market this year is former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who had a strong start but a rough finish to the 2024-25 NFL season. Recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler took to SportsCenter to discuss the Steelers' plans when it comes to Wilson and how the Giants factor into that equation.

“They got Russell Wilson still as sort of a contingency, but he's sort of been number two, number three on their list all along, and so I'm told that Russell Wilson sees the Giants as more of a viable option for him throughout this process,” said Fowler, per Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report.

Something to monitor for the Giants

The Giants have not had much success with the quarterback position in the post-Eli Manning era. For a while, it appeared that Daniel Jones may have been the savior they were looking for following his impressive performance in the 2022 season, but that quickly went off the rails over the last two campaigns.

Russell Wilson would certainly provide some stability and veteran experience to a Giants team sorely lacking in both areas, although signing him to be the starting quarterback would likely be more of a short term rental than a long term solution, which could potentially frustrate New York fans hoping that the team will take legitimate steps into its future this offseason.

In the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders is the name that the Giants have been tied to most frequently, although it remains to be seen whether they would have to trade up to be able to draft him or if he would be available at their own pick.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to take place in late April from Green Bay.