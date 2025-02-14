The New York Jets are officially going in a new direction at quarterback, as they announced on Thursday that they won't bring back Aaron Rodgers. Now, the organization finds itself in a familiar position of trying to figure out who it'll acquire at the game's most important position.

Other than Rodgers, the Jets' only quarterback is Tyrod Taylor at the moment. The 35-year-old is a decent stopgap option, as he sports a career 68-29 touchdown-interception ratio with an 88.9 passer rating. However, there's no doubt that New York will explore other possibilities. The only question is if it'll do it through free agency, a trade, the draft, or all of the above.

In the following mock draft using the PFF mock draft simulator, the Jets took a franchise-altering swing at the position.

Round 1, Pick 7: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Sanders in the Big Apple is a dream marketing scenario for the NFL. The 23-year-old is known for his confident demeanor, which the New York media would magnify and make into a constant national storyline. He recently showed it by calling Field Yates' latest mock draft “cap” for putting him No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, via Deion Sanders Jr.'s social media.

In Sanders' mind, he's a shoo-in top-five pick, as “cap” is young slang for “lie.” It's no surprise that the Colorado alum feels that way, as he already refers to himself as a legend. For example, he tweeted “Today a legend was born” on Feb. 7, his 23rd birthday.

Sanders' father Deion, an NFL Hall of Famer and current Buffaloes coach, would also be a fun addition to the New York media market. “Coach Prime” is supportive of his children and would likely call out the Jets publicly if he ever thought they mistreated Shedeur. It would certainly make for high-level drama.

However, Sanders has red flags as a prospect. The Dallas native doesn't have any standout physical traits, has average arm strength, and holds on to the ball too long, via CBS Sports' Josh Edwards. The latter point is evidenced by his 94 sacks taken over his two seasons at Colorado.

On the bright side, Sanders is accurate, which is the most important quality for any signal-caller. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder completed 70.1% of his passes for 14,327 yards, 134 touchdowns, and just 27 interceptions across his collegiate career.

In today's NFL, though, it benefits to either have a big arm, large frame, or elite escapability (think Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson). Without those traits, it's hard to see Sanders excelling enough to justify being drafted this high, even though he'll likely get taken before this pick.

Pick grade: C

Round 2, Pick 42: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Umanmielen is a high-upside player that fills an area of need for the Jets. New York's only edge rushers are Will McDonald IV and Braiden McGregor, the latter of whom recorded just six tackles as a rookie last season. Conversely, Umanmielen registered 37 tackles with 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the Rebels. He could immediately get snaps opposite McDonald, who totaled 28 tackles with 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles and is establishing himself as an upper-echelon player.

Umanmielen is more of a pass-rush specialist than a run stopper, via Bleacher Report NFL scout Matt Holder. However, that's fine in today's pass-heavy NFL, and the Austin native isn't a liability in the run game, either. PFF gave him a 78.7 (average) run defense grade against a 91.5 (excellent) pass rush grade for 2024.

Pick grade: B+

Round 3, Pick 92 (via DET): G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

The Jets could use a guard as well, as 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker is the only one currently listed on the roster, via the team's website. Ratledge started for three season as a run-blocking right-guard for the Bulldogs, although he missed almost two months of the season due to tightrope ankle surgery in 2024. The 2023 Second-team AP All-American is healthy now, though, and is ready to start in the NFL right away, via Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn. Thorn also gave him a second-round grade, so this is a good value pick.

Ratledge would be New York's fourth promising young offensive lineman after Vera-Tucker, center Joe Tippman, and tackle Olu Fashanu. That's a good way to support whoever the next quarterback is for the next few seasons.

Pick grade: A

Draft grade: B

While this draft class would ultimately be defined by how Sanders pans out, Umanmielen and Ratledge are both good finds that could boost the Jets right away. If Sanders sat and developed behind a veteran for a year, it could help him adjust to the rabid New York market and the quality of NFL defenses. The organization tends to throw rookie quarterbacks to the wolves out the gate, but perhaps the new regime will be more patient.