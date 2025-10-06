It would be fair to say that Aaron Glenn’s second stint with the New York Jets has gotten off to a disastrous start. The Jets are the only winless team in the NFL, going 0-5 after their latest blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which came despite the visitors’ makeshift offense.

The Jets have broken multiple negative records, becoming the first team in league history to record zero turnovers in their first five games since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked in the league. Speaking after the game, Glenn had a simple message for his team.

“You earn your keep. We're always looking at that. Who gives us the best chance to win? That doesn't mean we're having wholesale changes each week. But I expect players to earn their keep,” he explained, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

The Cowboys scored twice in the final two minutes of the second quarter, turning a close game into a 17-3 deficit and eventually a 37-22 blowout. This was despite Dallas featuring a depleted offensive line that had the likes of Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, Tyler Booker and Cooper Beebe missing.

Article Continues Below

The Jets’ offense sputtered afterward, producing only scattered field goals and a garbage-time touchdown while Justin Fields was sacked five times and hit 14. Defensively, they failed to contain Dak Prescott as backup receiver Ryan Flournoy had over 100 yards before halftime, with Javonte Williams putting up 135 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Prescott himself finished 18 of 29 for 237 yards with four touchdown passes.

“I’m going to embrace this challenge, all right, just like any other challenge. And we’re going to figure out as a team … how to get out of this hole,” Glenn said after the game, per ESPN.

New York will have to move quickly and improve on both ends in order to make that happen. The Jets will now take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 12, who have started the season with a 3-2 record.