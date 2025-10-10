This is not how the New York Jets imagined their 2025 season will go. After hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, many hoped that New York's fortunes will turn around. Expecting a winning season immediately was foolish, but at the very least fans hoped to see some improvement from the team.

Five weeks in, and Jets fans are not seeing the progress that they would like to see. In fact, New York seems to have regressed even further, starting the season 0-5. They are the only team in the NFL this season without a win.

All is not lost in New York, though. The Jets still have some impressive players on their roster. In particular, WR Garrett Wilson continues to stand out as one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL this season. Glenn praised Wilson and his leadership by example.

“I'm glad he's a Jet and he's going to be here for a long time,” Glenn told reporters. “Because I know for a fact when this thing pops, I want to him to experience winning. … He deserves it.”

Article Continues Below

“I'm glad he's a Jet and he's going to be here for a long time. Because I know for a fact when this thing pops, I want to him to experience winning. … He deserves it” AG on Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/wgc1NdhkW3 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 10, 2025

Wilson is off to a fast start this season for the Jets. He's been Justin Fields' favorite target all season long, and it shows in his stats. The Jets wide receiver is already up to 382 yards and four touchdowns this season. His highlight game came in Week 3, where he caught 10 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Unfortunately, this hot start is yet to translate to the win column. The Jets have come close to winning in a few games, but they're yet to taste victory in the Aaron Glenn era. They're hoping that a match-up against the Denver Broncos in London alleviates their concerns this season.