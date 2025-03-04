One NFL Combine star drew comparisons to star defender Jadeveon Clowney going into the 2025 NFL Draft, having the New York Jets be the team to select him.

ESPN reporter Jordan Reid revealed his mock draft for the first two rounds. He projects the Jets to select Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart to select him with the seventh pick. He compared the edge defender to Clowney, providing his reasons.

“New Jets coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey are in position to add an impact defender alongside Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams and star cornerback Sauce Gardner. Stewart was the talk of the combine, as he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, posted a 40-inch vertical leap and had a 10-foot-11 broad jump,” Reid said.

“He is the quintessential “potential over production” prospect, as Stewart had only 4.5 sacks in three college seasons. But his time to first pressure (2.43 seconds) topped the FBS, suggesting there's production to be unlocked. “He has similar size and skill set to Jadeveon Clowney because he can fit in any scheme,” said one scout following his combine workout.”

How Jets would benefit from selecting Shemar Stewart

The New York Jets would make a big addition to their defense by selecting Shemar Stewart in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Stewart represented the Texas A&M Aggies for three seasons, rising as one of the best edge players in the country. In 2024, he racked up 39 total pressures over 315 pass-rushing snaps, according to PFF. This means he displays an intimidating profile that would NFL teams pursue him. And after his historic combine performance in Indianapolis, it only gives them more reason to do so.

The Jets are going through an overhaul. They've parted ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DaVante Adams, indicating a big shift in direction as they aim to rebuild themselves through the draft.

New York went 5-12 last season, going 12-22 in the last two years. Preparing for the 2025 season, they seek their return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2010.