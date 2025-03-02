The New York Jets are determined to effectively move away from the Aaron Rodgers era, but that cannot be done without trading Davante Adams. They are “taking calls” for the star wide receiver, and if no deal comes to pass, the team is expected to release him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Adams carries a $38.2 million cap hit for the 2025-26 NFL season, so it is unsurprising that New York is looking to part ways. Still, this report smears more egg on the franchise, as it suffers the consequences of its woefully unsuccessful all-in push.

The Jets acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade last October, in the hopes of making Rodgers more comfortable on the field and significantly upgrading the team's offensive attack. Fans did not see the results they fantasized about in the offseason, as the longtime Green Bay Packers duo failed to exhibit their usually splendid chemistry.

Adams finished what is now likely to be his only Gang Green stint with 67 receptions on 114 targets for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. The three-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection should still draw interest around the league, but maybe not at his current price.

First-year general manager Darren Mougey, who worked in the Denver Broncos organization for more than a decade before arriving in the Meadowlands, might have no choice but to give the 32-year-old WR his walking papers. Regardless of the means in which the Jets use to initiate Adams' anticipated exit, they are clearly aiming to establish a new identity under new GM Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn.

Jets, Davante Adams could both use fresh starts

Aaron Rodgers will be playing elsewhere next season, and it is reasonable to project that Adams could reunite with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. They might both see their respective Jets tenures as a product of their environment and try to recreate their Cheesehead magic on another franchise.

Wherever Adams goes, he is bound to operate with a strong sense of urgency. After not experiencing the team prosperity he hoped for the last few seasons, No. 17 will want a favorable chance at returning to the playoffs.

New York, on the other hand, is focused on altering its foundation and maximizing the talent of young players like cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. A new chapter of Jets football is about to be written. It could be just as horrifying as the many that have preceded it, but change brings optimism.