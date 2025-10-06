The New York Jets are now the lone winless team in the NFL after dropping to 0-5 on Sunday with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 37-22 in a game that wasn't that close. That result, combined with wins by the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, gave New York the unfortunate distinction of being at the official bottom of the NFL barrel.

While Jets fans weren't necessarily expecting the team to be a contender this year, it's safe to say they were hoping for something a little bit better than what they've seen so far this year.

Recently, Jets nose tackle Harrison Phillips made a plea to the fanbase for some patience amid the turbulence.

“I think they should have a little bit of grace. It takes a long time to rebuild a program. … You have to mold & beat in what the culture is going to be,” said Phillips, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press on X, formerly Twitter.

Jets fans' response to that statement would likely be to ask what exactly the team is rebuilding from, as New York has not won a playoff game in a decade and a half.

Turbulent times in New York

Heading into this season, Jets fans knew that their team would look different than the one from 2024 (not that that one was any good, either).

Aaron Rodgers had taken his talents to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams, and the Jets had brought in Justin Fields to be the team's new quarterback.

Fields actually played brilliantly in the team's first game of the season, a narrow home loss to Rodgers and the Steelers in which their defense couldn't get stops.

However, Fields' production has since fallen off a cliff, and none of the other Jets players are exactly holding up their end of the bargain either.

The result has been a disaster of a season up to this point. Things won't get any easier from here, as New York will next take on the Denver Broncos in Week 6.