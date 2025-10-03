The New York Jets have some issues, but few seem more pressing than the fumbles that have plagued them during their 0-4 start to the 2025 NFL season.

To combat the problem, first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who played in the NFL for more than a decade and has coached defense his entire career, has taken to wearing a boxing glove and punching as hard as he can at the ball in practice.

“I've always been a coach of action, I guess you could say that. I really want to get down and dirty and show players how you want to do things… The players understand the emphasis of that when you do that,” Glenn said during a press conference, adding that other coaches are also doing the same.

"I've always been a coach of action. I really want to get down and dirty and show players how you want to do things." Coach Glenn on wearing a boxing glove in yesterday's practice trying to punch the ball out pic.twitter.com/lihcjQWBw4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the Jets have only thrown one interception in four games, which is the second-lowest figure in the NFL, the team has lost a league-worst six fumbles. The turnovers, as one might expect, have been a killer for Glenn and his team, and have proven to be major factors in their four losses.

In each of the first three weeks, which included a pair of two-point losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But this past week was the worst outcome; in a 27-21 defeat against the previously winless Miami Dolphins, New York, on a night it rushed for nearly 200 yards, lost three fumbles.

While the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets' upcoming opponent, have struggled defensively, whether the Jets can keep hold of the ball will certainly be a subject of attention this weekend. The Cowboys have only managed to record three takeaways in four games, including one fumble, which puts them in the bottom half of the league in that regard.

After Dallas, the Jets play two more home games against the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers before visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. New York's bye week follows.