The New York Jets entered the offseason plagued by uncertainty. The team faced question marks at head coach, general manager and starting quarterback – a holey trinity for New York. The Jets filled one of those holes, hiring Aaron Glenn as the team’s new head coach. On Saturday, New York landed its next GM.

The Jets have hired Darren Mougey as their general manager, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. Mougey spent the last three seasons as the Denver Broncos’ assistant GM.

At one point, the Jets seemed certain to hire Lance Newmark as their general manager. The Washington Commanders’ assistant GM was attractive to the team in part due to his familiarity with Glenn, having worked with him in Detroit from 2021-2023. New York brought both Glenn and Newmark back for second interviews with a plan to keep them in the building until a deal was reached.

However, things changed. Now the Jets will move forward with Mougey and Glenn, as the organization looks to rebound from a miserable 5-12 season in which the team missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year.

Mougey spent two seasons in the NFL as a practice squad receiver in 2009 and 2010. He then started his post-playing career with the Broncos in 2012. Mougey has been with the team for 13 years, working his way up from scouting intern to assistant GM under George Paton.

Woody Johnson and the Jets chose Darren Mougey as the team's next GM

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss in London. New York then moved on from GM Joe Douglas as the season spiraled further out of control. While owner Woody Johnson ran the head coach and GM interviews, the Jets turned to The 33rd Team for assistance in the hiring process.

New York was reportedly thorough in its search, interviewing over 30 candidates for the roles. In the early stages, the Jets were interested in hiring Mike Vrabel and willing to offer him full control of personnel. However, after New England fired Jerod Mayo, Vrabel took the Patriots’ job and New York opted to go the traditional route with a head coach and a GM.

Now the team hopes it has the right pair. The Glenn hire has drawn praise from fans and former Jets legends alike. The former Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator got his NFL start in New York when the team selected him in the first round of the 1994 draft.

Less is known about Mougey. But the longtime Broncos’ executive will be thrown directly into the fire as the Jets must decide how to handle the starting quarterback role. Glenn and Mougey’s first task will be figuring out what to do with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who has contemplated retiring, returning to New York and playing with another team in 2025.

Mougey will then lead his first NFL draft. The Jets have the seventh overall selection in the upcoming draft, with needs at quarterback, offensive line, defensive tackle and safety.