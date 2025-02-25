NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper thinks that the New York Jets will pick Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Kiper has Sanders going seventh overall to New York, per ESPN, in a pre-NFL Combine mock draft.

“They could opt for the high-end accuracy and field vision of Sanders in an offense that has plenty of pieces already in place,” Kiper wrote for ESPN.

The Jets recently announced they are moving on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers spent two seasons with the team, but missed the entire 2023 campaign. Rodgers suffered a leg injury on the team's first drive of that season.

In 2024, a healthy Rodgers didn't make much difference for the lowly Jets. New York stumbled and bumbled their way through a disappointing 5-12 campaign. The team fired general manager Joe Douglas, and head coach Robert Saleh before the season ended.

Sanders helped Colorado football reach a 9 win season. The Colorado quarterback completed 74 percent of his passes and threw for 37 touchdowns.

The Jets have miles to fly until they find success

New York hasn't been to the playoffs in more than a decade, and Jets fans are exasperated. There was so much hope when Rodgers joined the team in 2023. Now, fans are scrambling to understand what went wrong.

The Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn. Glenn is a former player for the team when Bill Parcells was at the helm. Glenn spent the 2024 campaign as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He was also on the staff when the Lions reached the NFC Championship game in the 2023 season.

Glenn's future will definitely be impacted by whom the Jets draft at 7. The Jets are likely to be interviewing Sanders at the upcoming NFL Combine, as well as several other players. Sanders announced he won't be throwing at the event.

New York may go with a quarterback at that time in the draft, or look at a player in free agency. There are several people available including Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The Jets have plenty of competition for the services of Shedeur Sanders. New York's other team the Giants had a meeting with Sanders, which apparently went well. Several other NFL teams this offseason are rumored to want a quarterback, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets do have some weapons on offense. It includes running back Breece Hall, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The team's next quarterback will certainly have some weapons to work with.

The NFL Combine is set to begin Thursday. It runs through March 2.