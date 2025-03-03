Ever since the New York Jets decided to move on from the Aaron Rodgers era, rumors have swirled regarding the veteran passer’s future. While some believed he might retire, most felt he’d catch on with a quarterback-needy team. And Rodgers almost found the ideal landing spot when he was considered a contingency if the Los Angeles Rams traded Matthew Stafford.

Of course, the Rams ultimately worked out a deal to bring Stafford back to LA. Now, the New York Giants appear to be leading the charge to sign Rodgers. Naturally, the 41-year-old signal caller wouldn’t be the Giants’ long term solution at quarterback and, if the team did sign him, they would likely still select a passer in the upcoming NFL draft. So how would that play with the future Hall of Famer?

“I actually think Rodgers would be perfectly fine being the bridge to a younger quarterback. That was originally the plan with Rodgers and Zach Wilson, but their relationship soured once Rodgers tore his Achilles and wasn’t around the team as much initially — and Wilson struggled to lead the team in his absence,” Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic explained.

Aaron Rodgers could be open to bridge quarterback role

It’s clear Rodgers still has some football left in him if he’s willing to continue playing. And while going to the Giants, who finished 3-14 last season, isn’t ideal for a QB looking to compete for a championship in his final years, it’s possible Rodgers stays in New York out of spite.

Clearly, there’s going to be some hard feelings between Rodgers and the Jets. And, considering the Jets aren’t good enough to have an actual on-field rival for the upcoming season, the Giants might present Rodgers the best chance to exact some revenge on his previous team.

And if the Giants take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the third pick in the draft, or move up with the Titans to ensure they get the passer of their choice? Rosenblatt thinks Rodgers would be cool with it.

“Rodgers previously had a positive relationship with Jordan Love despite all the awkward circumstances around that situation. Rodgers has said he never wants a young quarterback to feel the way Brett Favre made him feel when Rodgers was drafted in Green Bay, and despite all the controversy that follows Rodgers, teammates tend to appreciate his company,” Rosenblatt added.