The New York Jets made a key roster move ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

New York released wide receiver Isaiah Williams after he made a comedy of errors in the Jets' 27-21 loss to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football, per ESPN reporter Rich Cimini.

Williams fumbled the ball while fielding a kickoff return at the beginning of the second half on Monday. Miami recovered the fumble and eventually scored a touchdown six plays later to take a 17-3 lead. It was the Jets' third fumble of the game, something that has continuously been an issue as the season continues to get uglier for the 0-4 squad.

He also had an ill-advised fair catch where he clearly had room to return the ball and give New York more room to operate.

The former Illinois receiver has yet to catch a pass in the 2025 season. The second-year undrafted free agent also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals prior to his arrival in New York in 2025.

New York will now have to look elsewhere for its punt- and kick-returning duties.

Article Continues Below

Jets announce other roster moves

The Jets also announced that they signed linebacker Mykal Walker from the practice squad. They also elevated two safeties, Dean Clark and Avery Williams, from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

New York is still looking for its first win of the season after letting a win slip away in Miami. They will take on the 1-2-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST in a home clash at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas is coming off of a historic 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. It was the second-highest-scoring tie in NFL history. The Cowboys will be without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and starting safety Malik Hooker in Sunday afternoon's game against the Jets.