The New York Jets enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the seventh overall pick and a new regime. Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, and Aaron Rodgers are all in the past. Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey, and Justin Fields are the new group in New Jersey. With needs all over the field, this draft is important for their future. Who do the Jets take in this NFL mock draft simulator from Pro Football Focus?

The Jets have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the seventh overall pick. They picked up an extra fifth-rounder in the Mike Williams trade and a sixth-rounder in the Mecole Hardman trade. Great returns for a couple of Gang Green legends there. PFF lists their needs as quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, and defensive lineman. The needs hardly stop there for a team that won five games last season.

Who should the Jets take in the 2025 NFL Draft? Could there be a quarterback competition in camp? Let's find out with this mock draft simulation.

The Jets beef up the offensive line

This mock draft starts the way many expect the real thing to this April, with the Tennessee Titans picking Cam Ward first. Travis Hunter goes to the Browns, Abdul Carter to the Giants, followed by Tet McMillan, Mason Graham, and Jahdae Barron. That puts the Jets on the clock at number seven. They select Will Campbell, the offensive tackle from LSU.

Campbell's combine stats set off some alarm bells back in February. His arm length was less than desired for a tackle, which could push him to guard. But the Jets need offensive linemen everywhere, so they take the guy who held his own in the SEC. They took Olu Fashanu in the first round last year, so the line will be young and promising for Fields.

Replacing a big free-agency loss

The Jets do not trade back into the first round, so their next pick comes at number 42 in the second round. Cornerback was not listed on their needs by PFF but they could use another one. DJ Reed left for the Detroit Lions in free agency, so picking his potential replacement in the second round is wise. They go with Ole Miss' Trey Amos at 47.

Amos played only his final season for the Rebels. He played for five seasons between three teams, starting at Lousiana Lafayette, with one year at Alabama before his Ole Miss stop. He played well in games against good teams like Georgia and South Carolina with the Rebels, according to PFF's game grade tool. If the Jets can replace Reed in the second round, their defense will be in a good spot next year.

More help in the trenches coming to the Meadowlands

In the third round, the Jets have the 73rd overall pick. Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Riley Leonard, and Jaxson Dart are still on the board and are likely tempting for Mougey. But they stick in the trenches with this pick. Boston College lineman Ozzy Trapilo is the pick for New York.

Trapilo was a four-year starter in Chestnut Hill, making the move from left tackle to right tackle after his first season. The Jets could use him as a rotational lineman with Fashanu, Campbell, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren, and more already in the building. That would point to someone moving to guard, especially with Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury issues.

The Jets take their late-round quarterback

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year contract that would be easy to dump after just one season. Picking a quarterback late in this draft and giving them a year to develop is in the cards for April. The Steelers took Milroe since New York picked last, so they go with a College Football Playoff star. With the 110th overall pick, the Jets select Riley Leonard from Notre Dame.

Taking Leonard over Dart is a controversial pick, but the Jets see the upside in the mobile signal caller. Leonard had his best season in his one year in South Bend, with a career-high 66.4% completion percentage and 21 touchdowns. This is a long shot to succeed, but worth a shot considering the Jets' poor quarterback play for the past 50 years.

Helping the offense in the fifth round

The Jets opened a window to compete for the playoffs with fantastic picks to support their offense and defense. They need more stars from the later rounds to support that core. They take two of them in the fifth round, starting with wide receiver Kobe Hudson at 145th overall. The Central Florida product took a step down in usage and production in his final year. Without Allen Lazard or Davante Adams next year, Hudson could be important.

The Jets are back on the clock at 167 with the pick they got in the Williams trade. With Breece Hall reaching the end of his rookie deal, they may be looking for a long-term replacement at running back. Those are available in the later rounds so Mougey takes a shot with Auburn back Jarquez Hunter. Hunter had 1,201 yards in his last year at Auburn and could pop in the NFL.

The Jets finish it off in the sixth round

The Jets end their draft with two picks in the sixth round. First is their own, which is 186th overall. With that pick, they take another wide receiver in Tai Felton from the University of Maryland. Skill players with high upside are the way to go in the late rounds. Felton racked up over 1,100 yards for the Terps last year, but he struggles with blocking. After the Malachi Corley disaster last year, the Jets picked up another wideout.

Darren Mougey ends his first draft as the GM with the 207th overall pick. They use it on the defensive side of the ball, picking up Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson. He was a two-year player at the interior line for the Gators. His final season was his best, featuring two sacks and 13 hurries. Another long shot at a position of need finishes off the draft.