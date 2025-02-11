Recently, reports surfaced that the New York Jets were likely not going to bring back Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The announcement brought an unofficial conclusion to what had been one of the most disastrous decisions in recent NFL history, which was compounded by several other tried and failed win-now moves that the Jets made.

Still, not everyone is so sure that Aaron Rodgers' career is effectively over. Recently, former NFL quarterback Steve Young took to the Dan Patrick Show to relay his thoughts on why Rodgers could still find success elsewhere.

“In today’s game, Tom Brady said it best. The flats are always open, the middle of the field is unpatrolled, and no one can hit me,” said Young. “And by the way I make $50 million dollars. So I think that Aaron because he’s healthy a full year, look the mobility is down and everything else, but if he can get to a place that understands the position, has innovative mindsets of more and more places like that, that you can get to where you can take advantage of the new football that’s being played. If he can get to one of those spots I’m sure he’d still love to go play some great football, especially with a more innovative mind.”

Does Aaron Rodgers have anything left?

There wasn't a whole lot to be encouraged about from Rodgers' performance in the 2024 season for the Jets. The multi-time league MVP looked like a shell of his former Green Bay Packers self, and even after the Jets traded for Davante Adams, the New York offense wasn't able to pick up much.

There were some flashes of brilliance, including in an early season win over the New England Patriots, that caused some to wonder whether Rodgers may still have enough left in the tank to convince another franchise to take a chance on him next year. However, at the current moment, it would certainly appear that the future Hall of Famer's best days on the gridiron are behind him.