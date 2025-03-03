There have been rumblings of the New York Jets potentially parting ways with star wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason.

However, that may not happen through the course of a trade, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Expect Allen Lazard and Davante Adams decisions (likely cuts) to come through sooner than later. Keep an eye on punter Thomas Morstead as well. NFL Network reported that Adams is on the trade block but it’s unlikely any team would actually trade for him knowing the Jets will eventually release him anyway.”

The Raiders, on the other hand, likely have dodged a potential salary cap bullet. Jettisoning Adams' large contract, creating the necessary breathing room as they continue their pricey quarterback search this offseason.

As for the Jets, it appears that they will cut or trade Adams and save $29.8 million in cap space while taking on an $8.3 million dead cap penalty, per Rosenblatt.

Opposing franchises waiting out Davante Adams release from Jets

Adams, who was acquired by the Jets during the 2024-25 season as an extra route-running weapon for Aaron Rodgers, is owed a whopping $38.2 million, according to Over the Cap.

In 11 appearances with New York, Adams hauled in 67 receptions on 114 targets for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Even at 32 years old, there are many teams in need of a No. 1 wideout that could be intrigued with the All-Pro. The right offer before the Jets release Adams may get a suitor to bite on a trade. But the Jets also have limited assets to give away.

The Jets are working through their NFL Draft plans, coupled with what they hope to accomplish in free agency. They'll continue working the phones trying to deal Adams across the league, but it's looking more like a fool's errand with everything the front office already has on its plate.