The New York Jets officially hired their new head coach last week when they brought former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to town. While it's great to have Glenn in town, the Jets still have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, with arguably the biggest of the bunch regarding the future of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After New York's struggles in 2024, questions surrounding Rodgers' future, whether it be in the NFL as a whole, or with the Jets, have begun to pop up. While initial reports indicated that Glenn wasn't interested in keeping Rodgers in town, new reports have suggested that both Gleen and Rodgers are open to working together with the Jets.

“Aaron Rodgers has been very clear, the decision about whether he comes back will be up to the new head coach and the new general manager. Aaron Glenn, to my understanding, is open to it. Rodgers is as well. Expect those conversations to ramp up in the coming weeks,” Ian Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.”

Could Aaron Rodgers stick with the Jets after all?

Rodgers wasn't necessarily bad in 2024, as he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, but the Jets offense spent much of the season looking anemic, with their star quarterback being at the center of their struggles. With Rodgers set to enter his age 42 season if he wants to keep playing, it's fair to wonder whether Glenn would want to keep him around, or try to find their quarterback of the future instead.

Nothing is set in stone obviously, but it seems like both Glenn and Rodgers are at least open to the possibility of working together in 2025 while they are on the Jets together. It's an interesting turn from where things initially seemed to be headed, and it will be worth keeping tabs on how Glenn's first big decision during his time in charge of New York ends up playing out.