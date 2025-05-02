It’s not like the old days, where a guy like Arch Manning would have needed to wait for the NFL to get paid. But many teams are reportedly very interested in having him behind center in the future. However, Manning surprisingly isn’t the No. 1 pick in Todd McShay’s 2026 mock draft.

McShay said he thinks Manning is headed for the 2027 draft, according to The McShay Show.

“We talked to a lot of different scouts throughout the process, and you’re always like yeah, next year,” McShay said. “I mean, we’re already into those wide receivers in 2027, man. Arch Manning in 2027. I should mention Arch Manning is not in this. Nico Iamaleava is not in this. I fully believe they both will be in the 2027 draft. If that changes, we’ll adjust with it.”

Manning doesn’t need to leave college, as the player with the highest NIL valuation as of now. His total is around $6.5 million.

Todd McShay has Jets picking No. 1 overall

There’s a caveat. McShay used the FanDuel odds to win the Super Bowl and reversed them for the draft order.

“I can’t imagine the Jets are picking one overall,” McShay said. “But as I wrote in here, Jets fans, you’ve got to admit if you are picking one overall, the Justin Fields experiment didn’t go well. So if the Jets are in this position, I have to assume Justin Fields did not play out the way they expected them to.”

In the Manning-less draft, McShay went with a different quarterback.

“So I went with Garrett Nussmeier, LSU quarterback,” McShay said. “I flipped through a couple way too way-too-early mock drafts last night just to get a pulse of it. (And) I think people are a lot lower on Nussmeier than I am. I like this guy, man. (And) I like his anticipation. I like the way he throws. (And) I think he’s got to be channeled and bottled up a little bit. Son of an an NFL coach.”

As for Manning, he will have high expectations for the 2025 college season. Pro Football Focus had him at No. 2 in next year’s draft if he comes out.

“Texas’ new star quarterback will have high expectations heading into 2025, but he played well in limited action last season,” PFF wrote. “Across 233 snaps, including two starts, Manning posted an 88.0 PFF overall grade with six big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. He also generated four explosive runs on just 21 carries. The sky is the limit for Manning in Steve Sarkisian’s offense.”