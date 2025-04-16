After a strong 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders was considered by many analysts to be just behind Cam Ward as the clear cut second-best quarterback in this year’s NFL draft class. But as the evaluation process has continued, Sanders has become something of a polarizing figure. Some insiders now believe it will take the intervention of a team owner for Sanders to be selected in the first round.

The latest hit to the talented, young QB’s draft stock comes via insider James Palmer, who discussed Sanders at length in a segment for Bleacher Report. “I’ll just be honest with you right now, he can’t move. He’s slow, he’s very slow. Teams think he has really slow feet. He’s a pocket passer, he cannot move,” Palmer explained.

“Here’s kind of the issues. Not a super great athlete, okay athlete. Doesn’t have an exceptional arm. Doesn’t have the wow traits when I talk to teams that puts you in that two pick or three pick. Cam Ward has wow traits. If you’re picking that up in the draft, usually you want certain traits that the player has that can create a really, really high ceiling. Shedeur probably has a lower ceiling than say somebody like Cam Ward. So that’s part of the reason that these evaluations are where they are when I talk to teams. These aren’t my evaluations, these are just people around the NFL,” Palmer added.

How far will Shedeur Sanders fall in the NFL draft?

As Sanders’ draft stock is falling, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is on the rise. And Dart is catching up to Sanders in some coaches' eyes. It’s a surprising revelation as Dart had been considered a Day Two prospect while Sanders was once thought of as a lock to be selected in the top three overall picks.

Now insiders don’t see Sanders being drafted by the Browns or the Giants. In fact, he’s fallen out of the top 10 on many analysts' boards and some have him sliding to the end of the first round.

Still, there are a number of positives when it comes to Sanders as an NFL prospect. “Teams do understand that there’s a consistent player that never gets too high, never gets too low. We know his background with his dad, he can probably handle big situations. That’s traits that teams like. He doesn’t have the arm of Ward or Tyler Shough or Jaxson Dart even but a lot of people say he has the best feel and natural instincts out of that group in terms of ball placement. He’s unbelievably accurate and super tough – really, really tough,” Palmer acknowledged.

It remains to be seen where Sanders ends up coming off the board. But the Giants, who own the third overall pick, have a private workout scheduled this week with the Colorado standout.