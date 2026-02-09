The Seattle Seahawks have officially won Super Bowl 60! Seattle pulled off a dominating victory against New England in a game where defense was king. It should be no surprise that the Seahawks are already receiving some hype about returning to the Super Bowl again next season.

It is never too early to look at the odds for next year's Super Bowl. Even less than one day after this year's winner was decided.

DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds for Super Bowl 61. The Seahawks sit at the top of the list with +900 odds to repeat as Super Bowl champions according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Here is a complete list of the top teams on DraftKings' early odds on next year's big game.

Seahawks: +900

Rams: +950

Bills: +1100

Eagles: +1300

Patriots: +1300

Ravens: +1300

Packers: +1400

Lions: +1400

Chargers: +1500

Chiefs: +1500

The Rams and Bills are widely viewed as the biggest contenders alongside the Seahawks. It is easy to understand why, as QB Matthew Stafford won NFL MVP and almost made the Super Bowl himself. Meanwhile, Josh Allen is one of the best players in the NFL. That makes the Bills dangerous in every single game.

It is interesting to see that the Patriots are in a category with the Eagles and Ravens.

New England certainly struggled against Seattle during the Super Bowl. They also benefited from a pretty breezy schedule in 2025 going against multiple last-place teams from 2024. Perhaps DraftKings is not confident that New England will be able to replicate their success when playing a tougher schedule in 2026.

The Packers and Lions round out the NFC teams at the top of DraftKings' current Super Bowl 61 odds. Both teams have played incredibly well over the past few seasons. However, injuries forced both teams to finish the regular season under 10 wins.

Finally, the Chargers and Chiefs round out the AFC teams on this list.

Los Angeles could be big players this offseason, as they have plenty of cap space to spend. They could easily build a contender around QB Justin Herbert this spring. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will have to overcome adversity in 2026 as Patrick Mahomes recovers from his season-ending ACL injury.

All of these odds are packed tightly together. That suggests that the field is much more wide open than many fans may realize.