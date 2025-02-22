In the 2025 NFL offseason, some big names could hit free agency: Trey Smith, Khalil Mack, Sam Darnold, and more. However, after the Jets determined that Aaron Rodgers wouldn't return in 2025, he's set to hit the open market as a free agent. There aren't many teams that he would make sense with, but the Los Angeles Rams could be a landing spot for Rodgers if they trade Matthew Stafford, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Well — as a contingency — we mentioned the Rams,” Fowler said. “I do think there would be something there if — for some reason — the Rams move on from Matthew Stafford. And — as our Adam Schefter alluded to — Aaron Rodgers has some relationships with people in the building with the Rams. He lives in L.A. in the offseason. A lot of marketing opportunities in L.A., so it could certainly make some sense in that regard.

“But, outside of that — and, that job's not open right now — people who I've talked to around the league do not see a natural fit for Aaron Rodgers. There just aren't a lot of teams that make sense for him.”

As a 41-year-old quarterback with a recent injury history, there likely aren't many teams in the 2025 Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes.

Following the initial report — including Los Angeles — two other teams got mentioned, but their fit wasn't ideal, per Fowler.

“I do look at Cleveland because I'm told from sources there that every quarterback with any sort of starter's experience, they're going to evaluate and look at as a potential option,” Fowler said. “So, you have to include Aaron Rodgers in that. But, probably doesn't make a lot of sense there.

“You know, Las Vegas, they're trying to restart a new culture with Pete Carroll, so there could be some options, but none that are just slam-dunk, no-brainers for Aaron Rodgers at this point.”

Expand Tweet

Now, it's a wild idea to think that out of 32 teams, none of them would be willing to sign Rodgers in free agency.

But, with his recent injury history and age — and Rodgers' visible decline in play — teams likely aren't champing at the bit to sign the four-time NFL MVP.

And would Rodgers be willing to sign with a team as a backup? That's incredibly hard to imagine.

The Rams could be a contingency landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, although that would require Los Angeles to trade Matthew Stafford first.

And that hasn't happened yet.