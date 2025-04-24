The NFL Draft is just hours away, and anything can happen from now to then when it comes to teams making trades and deciding who they want to select. Final mock drafts are still being made, and ESPN's Field Yates sees a scenario where the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders make a trade, and Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter reunite.

Yates sees the Browns trading their Nos. 33 and 104 to the Commanders for No. 29. The Browns have taken Hunter with the No. 2 pick in this scenario, and they're looking to add a quarterback with the No. 29 pick.

“Sanders — my No. 16 overall player — would reunite with Hunter,” Yates wrote. “Predicting landing spots for quarterbacks beyond Ward has proved difficult this year, but if Sanders gets past Pittsburgh at No. 21, Cleveland could get good value here. He's accurate and throws with touch, and he'd improve the Browns' QB outlook. They currently have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, with Deshaun Watson out because of a torn Achilles.”

This could be a win-win for both teams, as the Commanders get more draft picks while the Browns stay aggressive and get their potential quarterback of the future. The only worry is if Sanders will fall that far, or if he will get drafted early.

Where could Shedeur Sanders land in the NFL Draft?

As the draft slowly approaches, there have been some conflicting reports on where Sanders could land. For the longest time, Sanders was viewed as one of the prospects, and he could go as early as No. 3 to the New York Giants. Now, it seems like the Giants may be seeing things differently and are looking for true blue-chip players with their pick, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“The Giants don't seem to view Shedeur Sanders as a top 3 talent, even with their needs at quarterback,” Raanan wrote. “High-level executives around the league agree that Hunter and Carter are the clear-cut top prospects in this draft — of the blue chip or generational variety. ‘You don't pass on that type of player,' general manager Joe Schoen said last week.”

There are now people who think Sanders can go as late in the first round to a team such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still looking for a quarterback, as Aaron Rodgers takes his time on a decision. It'll be interesting to see where Sanders will land when the draft rolls around, and hopefully, it's a place that will maximize his talent.