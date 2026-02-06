In a couple of days, on Sunday, Feb. 8, Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California.

During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Bad Bunny was asked if he was going to bring out any special guests during his Super Bowl Halftime Show. After all, he made his Super Bowl debut six years earlier during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's show.

“Well, you know that's something I'm not gonna tell you; I don't know why you asked that,” he responded before teasing that he did have some surprise “guests” coming. “I have a lot of guests; there's gonna be my family, my friends, all the Latino community around the world that support me and believe [in] me and the whole country — there's a lot of people that love me around the world.”

Bad Bunny is gearing up for his Super Bowl Halftime Show

In just a couple of days, Bad Bunny will perform the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 60. This is his first time headlining a show at the game.

He is coming off a successful night at the Grammys on Feb. 1. Bad Bunny took home three awards, including Album of the Year, for his latest album,DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Additionally, Charlie Puth will sing the National Anthem, and Green Day will perform during the Super Bowl 60 pregame show before kickoff.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding him being the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show performer, Bad Bunny is one of the biggest artists in the world. He has released six studio albums to date, and he also did a collaborative album with J Balvin.

His reach has also stretched beyond the music world. He has appeared in blockbuster movies like Bullet Train, F9, Happy Gilmore 2, and Caught Stealing.