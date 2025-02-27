The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 59. Now the Eagles must prepare for an offseason that will feature some tough decisions. One of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft revealed his Philadelphia fandom on Wednesday.

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter talked about his Eagles fandom during an interview at the NFL Combine. Carter attended Super Bowl 59 with his father to experience “one last year” as an Eagles fan per Zach Berman of PHLY.

Carter added that has toughness and grit comes from his Philadelphia roots.

Carter was born in Philadelphia and has spent his entire life in Pennsylvania. He attended La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, a suburb of Philadelphia. Carter also stayed in Pennsylvania to attend Penn State. Knowing all of that, it should be no surprise that he is an Eagles fan.

Or was an Eagles fan. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Carter should be hopelessly out of their range to select in the draft. As a result, Carter's fandom of the Eagles will come to an end once he is drafted by a different team.

Abdul Carter may need foot surgery during the 2025 NFL offseason

Abdul Carter's position as the top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft came into question on Wednesday.

Carter reportedly has a stress fracture in his foot, which is why he is not working out at the NFL Combine.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained that Carter is consulting with experts to gather more information on the injury. He may need surgery at some point during the 2025 NFL offseason.

“Tests today revealed that potential No. 1 pick Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, and the Penn State standout will need to decide soon whether to have surgery, sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote on social media.

Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, added that “there are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future.”

Carter still projects as one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft. He boasts impressive measurables and intangibles and was quite productive during the 2024 season. Carter logged 68 total tackles with 12 sacks and two forced fumbles last fall. His elite upside as an edge rusher will make him a coveted player in April's draft.

The question becomes how teams will value Carter in comparison to other players considering the question marks about his foot injury.