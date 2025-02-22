On the heels of winning Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown revealed who kept his team together. After Brown called out his haters during the championship parade, he gave his organization's general manager, director of gameday coaching operations, Dom DiSandro, his flowers.

Brown discussed DiSandro's impact on the Eagles in an episode of Kickin with Dee.

“I ain't gonna say probably… [Big] Dom IS the reason why this team stays together,” Brown said. “Dom is the security, the GM; everything, anything you need, he's going to make it happen for you. Yeah, he's that dude.”

Brown is undoubtedly enjoying his Super Bowl victory lap. Since telling off the naysayers who questioned the Eagles' acquisition of AJ, he's been reflecting lately.

But in front of a crowd of ecstatic Eagles fans, Brown had the chance to address it all.

“They said I was a diva, they said all I cared about was stats… you can get all of those things wrong about me, but there’s one thing you can get right… I’m a f****** champion!”

Brown's regular-season numbers, including finishing with over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns, topped with a Super Bowl victory, is proof the Eagles' blockbuster trade was a success. Despite harsh critics labeling him a “diva” and a player who could be a detriment to Philadelphia.

For Brown, the Super Bowl was more than just a team win; it was a personal redemption.

AJ Brown shares honest opinion on Kellen Moore's replacement

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown gave his honest take on Kevin Patullo, former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore announced his retirement after guiding the Eagles to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Brown approved the Eagles' hire, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“It’s a great hire,” Brown said. “He’s already familiar with us. We have a great relationship, and he knows what we need to work on because he’s been here for a while.”

Brown is looking forward to a fresh start for the 2025 NFL season and advised Eagles fans that things will be fine.

“They need to understand everything has to change,” Brown said. “We just won. But we have to get better. We have to do things different.”

Patullo also has experience with the Eagles.

“Him, Kellen, and Nick basically called the plays already,” Brown said. “He’s already been a part of all the situations, the conversations, and everything.”

Perhaps the Eagles could be gearing up for a return to another Super Bowl.