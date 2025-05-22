The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing to defend their Super Bowl title, which they won in dominant fashion with a blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs this past February. The Eagles eviscerated their competition for the most part during last year's playoffs, with the only close game coming in the divisional round vs the Los Angeles Rams.

One of the teams that Philadelphia left in its wake a season ago was the Green Bay Packers, whom they routed in the Wild Card round of the postseason.

However, that didn't stop Packers head coach Matt LaFleur from recently referring to the Detroit Lions–not the Eagles–as the “class of the NFC” during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“Shots fired at the Eagles,” replied Adams.

“I'm not trying to take any shots,” clarified LaFleur. “The Eagles beat us twice, so obviously they're in elite company as well.”

The Lions were unable to win a playoff game last year, falling to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round after what had been a dominant regular season.

In fact, the NFC North as a whole–which many considered to be among the strongest divisions of all time this year–failed to win a single playoff game.

A big opportunity for the Eagles

The Eagles will have an opportunity to silence all of their skeptics, including apparently Matt LaFleur, this season with a second straight Super Bowl victory.

Philadelphia hasn't needed to do much this offseason, understandably content to run it back with a roster that looked like the most talented in the NFL throughout last season.

On offense, the Eagles got one of the greatest running back seasons of all time out of Saquon Barkley and saw continued growth from Jalen Hurts, while their defense overcame a rough start to become the most dominant unit in the NFL, elite both in the trenches and in the backfield.

Of course, a lot of things have to go right for a team to be able to repeat as champions, but the Eagles certainly figure to have a legitimate shot of doing so heading into next season.