During their NFC Championship matchup against the Washington Commanders, one part of the game that didn't receive as much attention at the time as it probably should've — benefitting the Philadelphia Eagles. Late into the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 55-23 beatdown of the Commanders in the conference championship, second-year defensive lineman Jalen Carter channeled his inner Muhammad Ali, per Mark Tyler on X.

“Jalen Carter slaps Biadasz into another galaxy,” Tyler wrote.

The player who Carter punched was five-year center Tyler Biadasz, who joined the Commanders in 2024 after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

So, given the intensity of this game and the position they both play, the heat got turned up a bit.

And with Carter having a history of character concerns that caused him to drop in the 2023 NFL Draft, some of those concerns were on display by the Eagles' defensive lineman in the NFC Championship Game.

However, when dissecting what makes some of the best defensive linemen so good, they require a bit of a mean streak. Guys like Aaron Donald, Richard Dent, J.J. Watt, John Randle, and “Mean” Joe Greene, weren't necessarily known for being nice guys on the field.

Watt might get an exception — given his current sports media career — but not many would've called him a nice player.

There's something about playing on the defensive line that requires an edge, and Carter clearly has that edge.

His punch — while it wasn't called a penalty on the field — even knocked Biadasz out of the game for a few plays, showing Carter's brute strength.

Now, with the Eagles set to make their third Super Bowl since 2017, Carter even had a message for the losing team, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic on X.

“Sent y’all to Cancun,” Carter said, following their conference championship victory.

Whoever wins between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship must account for how they'll stop Carter.

Because, if they don't it could be a very long game for their offensive line. In fact, one of their linemen could catch a haymaker to the face if Carter gets in that zone again, which is likely considering it will be the Super Bowl.