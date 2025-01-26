The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to get back to their second Super Bowl in three seasons, but they will surely want to come away with the win this time. They are just 60 minutes from getting back to the NFL's biggest stage as they get ready to take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Heading into the game, both teams are dealing with some significant injuries at the line of scrimmage. Eagles center Cam Jurgens has been dealing with a back injury and is active after going through pregame warm-ups, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. However, Jurgens is still not expected to start up front, according to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Guard Landon Dickerson is expected to slide over to center and start in place of Jurgens, and Tyler Steen will take Dickerson's place at guard. Dickerson played center in college at Alabama, but Jalen Hurts has only ever played with Jurgens or Jason Kelce at center, so the lineup change may take some getting used to for the Eagles' starting quarterback.

On the other side, the Commanders are missing some key pieces as well. Starting guard Sam Cosmi and star defensive tackle Daron Payne are both out for this game due to various injuries.

The Eagles will want to dominate this game up front. The biggest advantage they have over the Commanders in this matchup is the running game and Saquon Barkley, so expect the Eagles to pound the rock even with the offensive line shakeup.

Jurgens' loss may be felt the most in short yardage situations. Jurgens and Jalen Hurts have built quite the chemistry running the quarterback sneak, but that may be more difficult to execute with Dickerson at center. Hurts has also been dealing with a knee injury, so that could take a big part of the Eagles' short yardage offense away.

Dickerson will likely have an increased responsibility up front against a Commanders defense that may choose to blitz Jalen Hurts a lot. He will have a massive responsibility in calling out protections and getting the Eagles into the right looks, so that's something to watch for. Dickerson is a veteran player who has been with the team for a long time and has a lot of continuity with the system, so that shouldn't be too much of an issue, but even one mistake or miscommunication is enough to swing a playoff game. Dickerson and the rest of the Eagles will be looking to avoid that on Sunday.