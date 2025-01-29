The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a dominant performance against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had four total touchdowns including three rushing scores as he surpassed Steve Young for the most touchdown runs by a QB in a single postseason with nine.

Despite his impressive role in the 55-23 route, Hurts’ postgame comment about the Eagles letting him out of his straitjacket for the contest didn’t sit well with some observers. Former Green Bay Packers' wideout and current FS1 analyst James Jones was particularly annoyed by the QB’s words.

“That’s weak to me. You’re calling out your coach right there. Your coaches… You’ve been bailed out by this team,” Jones said via The Facility on X.

“It ain’t rocket science you’ve been playing weak, dog. Straight up. When you take the field with the Philadelphia Eagles right now they say who do you want to beat you? Jalen Hurts. Stop Saquon, stop AJ Brown… Let Jalen Hurts beat you. You ain't’ been balling. And all year long your coach gotten up there and had your back. And right here to me, what I took out of it, a straitjacket? That means somebody’s holding you back, if you say that. That’s a shot at the coaches, saying they’re holding you back. You know who else is in a straitjacket? Smitty [DeVonta Smith] and AJ [Brown]. Who’s holding them back?” Jones continued.

Was Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts out of line with straitjacket comment?

“Nine games in a row you threw for over 200 yards twice, dog. And barely thrown over 100 yards and you’re sitting here talking about you in a straitjacket? Them other dudes are in a straitjacket… And they don’t say nothing bad about Jalen Hurts… But you want to come up there and you want to say this smart stuff and act like we ain't gonna take nothing out of that,” Jones added.

Hurts played well against the Commanders, throwing for 246 yards with one touchdown and adding 16 rushing yards and three more scores. But the Eagles’ passing game has been lacking in the postseason as Hurts failed to top 131 yards in Philly’s prior two playoff games.

Still, the object is to win and the Eagles have done just that with Hurts under center. However, the fifth-year passer has taken a back seat to Saquon Barkley, who has been sensational in his debut season with the Eagles. Barkley led the league with 2,005 rushing yards this season and he’s up to 442 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in three playoff games. He now has a chance to make NFL history by breaking the rushing record for a season including the playoffs when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.