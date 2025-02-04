The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. Philadelphia will square off against its former head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City for the second time in three years. It could be the Eagles' final game with Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator.

Eagles OC Kellen Moore is the leading candidate to land the Saints head coaching job. New Orleans is the only team left that needs a head coach, and their pause of the search suggests they are smitten with Moore.

Moore spoke about the process of interviewing with the Saints while giving an interview ahead of Super Bowl 59.

“It's obviously been a good process,” Moore said during an interview on Monday. Moore had preliminary meetings with Saints GM Mickey Loomis and other team officials in Philadelphia last week. “Having an opportunity to meet with Mickey and their leadership group has been great, and it's set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game and we'll see what happens after that.”

Moore did not shed any more light on the Saints' pursuit of him as their next head coach. Instead, he assured Eagles fans that his “pure focus” is on Super Bowl 59 against the Chiefs.

He added that he doesn't “have to worry about a single thing except this opportunity” referring to the chance to coach in the Super Bowl.

If Super Bowl 59 is Moore's last game with the Eagles, he'll certainly want to end it on a high note.

Eagles' Cam Jurgens gets injury update ahead of Super Bowl 59

Eagles center Cam Jurgens has been instrumental to Philadelphia's success running the football this season. The Eagles got a huge injury update from the man himself just under a week from the Super Bowl.

“Cam Jurgens said he is good to go for Super Bowl 59,” Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. “Credits the trainers for getting him ready.”

Jurgens has been recovering from a back injury he suffered during the second half against the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Jurgens began the 2024 season with big shoes to fill. He took over for the legendary Jason Kelce, who played center at an All-Pro level for nearly his entire career in Philadelphia.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni applauded Jurgens for his strong play towards the end of the regular season.

“I think he's done a really nice job,” Sirianni said. “It's never easy to replace a legend, which we all know how special of a player and leader Jason Kelce was. So he's had to step in and fill those shoes, and I think he's done a really nice job.”

Jurgens will certainly win Eagles fans over even more with a Super Bowl victory on Sunday.