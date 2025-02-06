For the fourth year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the playoffs under head coach Nick Sirianni.

That's right; while some fans don't believe that the Eagles have an upper-echelon head coach, with the team routinely being linked to the likes of Bill Belichick whenever a prominent name becomes available, Sirianni's resume is borderline unmatched in the modern-day NFL or Eagles history, as no other head coach has ever led Philadelphia to one 14 win season, let alone two.

While some fans still aren't sold on Sirianni even as he prepares to coach his second Super Bowl in three years, another mark no other coach in franchise history has ever matched, one person who has been on his hype train for years now is Frank Reich, who brought on the Mount Union wide receiver as his offensive coordinator before landing in Philadelphia.

Discussing his relationship with Sirianni, Reich broke down when he knew his former assistant was special, which, again, was years before he became a household name.

“I knew right away this guy was special. He checks all the boxes as a head coach. Whatever it takes to get Nick Sirianni, that’s what we got to do,” Reich said via Newsbreak. “He’s got all this passion and juice and energy for the game, and it’s contagious,” Reich said. “I mean, he’s just fun to be around. He loves ball.”

Now granted, it wasn't always easy for Reich and Sirianni, as they got into it more than a few times, but in the end, he's incredibly proud of his success.

“There were some near brawls at times. There were some screaming and yelling in the hallways back and forth at each other like literally two brothers, and then 30 minutes later we’re laughing about it. That’s what I love about Nick. He was never afraid to let his opinion be known,” Reich noted.

“All of the weirdness and in all of the passion and in all of the barking at each other and the demanding this and demanding that, I mean, he’s right at home in all that… I just think it’s great for Nick and his family, and I just think for that team and that organization to have a leader who’s just been vetted out through some really hard times and had great success, and now they’re back here on top again.”

After initially joining Reich's squad during his post-Eagles head coaching run in 2018, Sirianni has rapidly eclipsed his mentor's success at the NFL level, with Philly's former offensive coordinator being let go from Indianapolis before a brutal run with the Carolina Panthers that fell apart to an incredible degree. While only time will tell if Reich gets another opportunity calling plays in the NFL, his coaching tree will undoubtedly live on well into the future, as Sirianni is growing strong, and it seems like every other year, one of his coordinators gets hired for a head coaching gig of their own.