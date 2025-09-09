The Philadelphia Eagles always seem to be one step ahead of the rest of the league. Especially general manager Howie Roseman, who is often praised for his roster decisions. Philadelphia is receiving praise once again after trading for Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby on Monday. And this time, there's hard data to suggest it is a good move.

The Eagles acquired Bigsby with the intention of using him as a kick returner. He can also serve as a backup running back to Saquon Barkley.

Philadelphia is well aware that kick returns are much more important in 2025 than ever before.

The NFL made changes to the league's kickoff rules this offseason. Most notably, a touchback now goes out to the 35-yard line instead of the 30-yard line.

The idea is to incentivize kick returns and making the kickoff an actual football play.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explained that the rule is already working early in the 2025 season.

“Teams have seen the impact of the kick return,” Garafolo wrote on Tuesday. “Average starting field position after a kickoff: 29.7 yard line (entering last night’s game), per NFL Research (via@DanteKopFlem). That’s the highest in Week 1 since 2000 and, if it holds, will be the highest in a season since then.”

Perhaps the addition of Bigsby will give the Eagles yet another edge over their opponents in 2025.

Bigsby has 11 career kickoff returns for 314 yards.

What are the Eagles getting with running back Tank Bigsby?

Philadelphia is getting a solid running back, and capable kick returner, in Tank Bigsby.

Bigsby had a breakout season in 2024, logging 168 carries for 766 yards and seven touchdowns. He appeared primed to take over Jacksonville's backfield in 2025. Instead, the Jaguars' new regime sent him packing to the Eagles.

But their loss is Philadelphia's gain.

The Eagles needed more running back depth after Will Shipley went down with an injury in Week 1. That left only AJ Dillon backing up Barkley.

Now Bigsby figures as Barkley's main backup while Shipley gets healthy.

It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact Bigsby makes as a kick returner this season.

Next up for the Eagles is a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs in Week 2.