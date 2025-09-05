The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season opener began with immediate controversy, as defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected just six seconds into the game for spitting on Dak Prescott. But the Philadelphia defense flipped the momentum late in the third quarter. Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell forced the turnover of the NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys, setting up a perfectly executed tush push celebration that instantly went viral during the heated Cowboys vs. Eagles showdown.

The play itself was pivotal. With the Eagles holding a narrow 24-20 lead, Prescott handed off to running back Miles Sanders deep in the red zone. Campbell struck cleanly, dislodging the ball, while defensive tackle Byron Young helped finish the stop. Second-year cornerback Quinyon Mitchell recovered the fumble, halting what could have been a go-ahead scoring drive for the Cowboys.

Moments after the ball was knocked loose from Sanders — the Eagles defenders lined up in a formation fans know well. Only this time, it wasn’t a quarterback sneak. It was a celebration. Multiple players recreated the team’s signature “tush push,” mimicking the shove-forward motion made famous by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offensive line. It was a bold, tongue-in-cheek parody of their offensive identity.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, posting the tush push celebration by the Eagles defense after forcing the first turnover of the 2025 season.

Article Continues Below

“The #Eagles defense did a tush-push celebration after forcing a fumble. Well done 😂.”

The #Eagles defense did a tush-push celebration after forcing a fumble. Well done 😂 pic.twitter.com/3oEGtQ1a1o — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025

It was more than just humor. The fumble stopped a potential go-ahead drive during a tightly contested NFC East divisional matchup. With Philadelphia clinging to a 24-20 lead, Campbell’s debut play swung the momentum. The Philly defense not only preserved the advantage but also showcased the swagger that defines this squad under Vic Fangio.

Campbell, a rookie standout out of the University of Alabama, instantly validated his offseason hype, while Young’s assist proved the Eagles’ depth up front remains elite. As of now, the game remains in a rain delay that is expected to end shortly.