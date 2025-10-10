The Philadelphia Eagles’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants took a troubling turn, as rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left the game in the second quarter with an apparent hamstring injury.

The 2024 first-round pick, who has developed into the team’s top defensive back, spent an extended period in the medical tent before being listed as questionable to return (h/t ESPN's Jeremy Fowler).

The injury occurred during an already tense first half for the 4-1 Philadelphia, who entered Week 6 looking to bounce back from a 21-17 collapse against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Facing a 1-4 New York team led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Eagles' defense struggled early to contain the Giants' dual-threat signal-caller.

Before Mitchell left the field, New York had already built momentum behind Dart’s mobility. Dart finished the Giants' opening drive with a 19-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the season, to give New York a 7-3 lead. The first-year passer followed it up with a 35-yard touchdown connection to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who broke a tackle from safety Andrew Mukuba to extend the lead to 13-3 with under six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Philadelphia responded behind Jalen Hurts, who connected on a 30-yard pass to A.J. Brown before flipping a three-yard touchdown to tight end Dallas Goedert late in the first quarter. Hurts later leaned on the Eagles' trademark “tush push” for four consecutive short-yardage plays, the last of which gave Philadelphia a 17-13 lead midway through the second quarter.

But New York continued to attack a weakened Eagles secondary after Mitchell’s exit. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who had been masking Philadelphia’s unstable CB2 position by moving Mitchell across matchups, had to rely on Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson on the outside after Mitchell’s exit.

The Giants immediately tested both, converting two crucial third downs on a 15-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown run by rookie Cam Skattebo, reclaiming a 20-17 advantage before halftime.