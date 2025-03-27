The Philadelphia Eagles are riding high after winning Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia will need to have a strong performance in the 2025 NFL Draft if they want to get back to the Super Bowl next season. The Eagles have already lost some talent this offseason, including talented edge rusher Josh Sweat. One recent NFL mock draft projects the Eagles to replace him with their first-round pick.

ESPN's Matt Miller released a seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft on Thursday. Miller paired the Eagles with Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.

“Ezeiruaku is a bit undersized (6-3, 248 pounds) but uses his 34-inch arms and first-step speed to get around and under the hands of offensive tackles,” Miller wrote. “He was extremely productive this past season, with 80 tackles and 16.5 sacks, the second-best mark in the FBS.”

Ezeiruaku had an impressive 2024 season in his final year at Boston College. He logged 80 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and a whopping 16.5 sacks. Ezeiruaku impressed NFL scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Miller points out that Ezeiruaku is a polarizing prospect because of his subpar height and power. However, he believes the Eagles could use him as a pass-rushing specialist as a rookie while he bulks up and learns the NFL game.

“Adding him to a rotation with 2023 first-rounder Nolan Smith Jr. and 2024 third-rounder Jalyx Hunt would give the Eagles youth and depth as they hope to maintain the league's fiercest pass rush,” Miller concluded.

Eagles rumored to be more likely to trade up than trade down in 2025 NFL Draft

The Eagles could also attempt to target a more talented edge rusher by trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia is rumored to be more likely to trade up in the draft than to trade down and acquire more picks.

“I think the Eagles are more likely to trade up or draft a player at No. 32 than they are to trade out,” reported Eliott Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Shorr-Parks explained that “the fifth-year option is a real benefit to a team that is filled with expensive contracts.” He added that the Eagles also “have enough draft picks”, suggesting it won't hurt them to trade up and lose a few picks.

The Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 32nd overall pick. They have four picks in the fifth round alone.

Philadelphia has a pretty stacked roster with very few glaring holes that need attention. It would not be surprising to see the Eagles move up the board for the right player.

It will be interesting to see if Eagles GM Howie Roseman takes Shorr-Parks' advice during the 2025 NFL Draft in April.