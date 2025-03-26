When Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hit a spin move before no-look hurddling a would-be Jacksonville Jaguars tackler, it took the sports world by storm.

Now granted, it's not like Barkley hadn't accomplished impressive feats in the past, as he is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. But this combo maneuver was so impressive that even the elitest of the elite of the athletic world took notice, including LeBron James, whose name just so happened to grace Barkley's cleats during the game.

Discussing what he saw from the Super Bowl champion on that fateful day back in November on the Pat McAfee Show, James celebrated Barkley for accomplishing an incredible feat while wearing his LeBron Retro 4s, noting that he “couldn't believe” what he was seeing.

“Seeing Saquon Barkley out there and I've got guys wearing my shoes now? You know where Saquon did that move where he turned backward and did that pirouette backward and jumped up in the air? He had my kicks on, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.' He had the LeBron Retro 4s on in a spike. When he did that, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness… I was going crazy, I couldn't believe it.'”

Wow, while Barkley has gotten his flowers from just about everyone in the athletic world for his all-time great season in 2025, even the future Hall of Famer would have to smile knowing that James is a fan of his performance.

While fans have long wondered what James would look like on a football field, with “The King” often joking that he could have been an elite wide receiver or even tight end due to his athletic excellence, it's clear the potential NBA GOAT is a massive fans of the sport, as his recent Draft Kings spots with Kevin Hart clearly prove. Though his chances of hitting the field are over, watching NFL players shine while wearing his cleats proves that the Los Angeles Lakers forward has had an impact on the sporting world further reaching than just on the court, which will only grow as Barkley and company continue to turn in incredible performances while wearing his gear.