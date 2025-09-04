The Philadelphia Eagles kick off their Super Bowl defense against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Despite coming off of a championship, the Eagles appear ready to attack the season. One of the driving forces is the fact that Jalen Hurts is still ranked below players like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Former Philadelphia star Ron Jaworski believes he is the top quarterback.

Hurts had an excellent season and capped it off by winning Super Bowl MVP. Despite all of that success, the quarterback sits behind Allen, Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and sometimes Joe Burrow. However, Hurts' resume is better than all but one of them. Last season, he made his second career Super Bowl and dominated Mahomes in that game.

Jaworski came to Hurts' defense on the Dan Patrick Show. According to him, Hurts should be the top-ranked quarterback in the league because he won the Super Bowl. Even though that is a shaky argument at best in most seasons, the former Eagle defended his opinion passionately.

“Right now he’s the best quarterback in the National Football League because he has that Vince Lombardi trophy in his hand,” Jaworski said. “He’s a world champion quarterback, he’s a Super Bowl MVP and I don’t know how we come up with all these quarterback rankings and ratings and who is number one and who is number thirty two, and who’s moving up and who is moving down. I played 17 years in the league and the only thing I was concerned about was can we win the football game. Not numbers, not stats, can we win the football game. You look at Jalen Hurts’ record, the only thing this young man cares about is winning.”

Hurts has a chance to prove his doubters wrong starting on Thursday against the Cowboys. He has a chance to guide the Eagles to another title. If he does, his case for being the NFL's top QB becomes harder to argue against.