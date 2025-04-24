After months and months of anticipation, the 2025 NFL Draft is officially here, Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Soon, the board will come into focus, premium players will come off the board, and Howie Roseman will get to work his magic with eight draft picks to work with.

But what will the Birds do? Are there any players they are more likely to draft than others, regardless of what external mock drafts are suggesting? Well, based on the 30 players they brought in for a visit, it sure seems like the Eagles are interested in defensive backs, offensive linemen, and defensive linemen, with a few other interesting prospects sprinkled in for good measure.

Using the team's visits as a roadmap, it's clear the Eagles are looking to add some serious talent in this year's class, and the best part? Because Roseman has eight picks in the top five rounds, he'll be able to move around at will to guarantee the Eagles have the best possible talent on the field come Week 1.

32. Walter Nolen

If there's one position in the 2025 NFL Draft that Roseman will absolutely attack early, it's defensive tackle.

Yes, the team has been linked to some interesting players across the board, including some late talk of Mason Taylor being the pick at spot 32 because he could be a seemless replacment for Dallas Goedert but if Walter Nolen in on the board or even within striking distance of pick 32, it's hard to imagine Roseman will allow him to play for another professional team.

Often compared to Jalen Carter for how he's able to attack the pocket as an interior defender, having a second player of that caliber on the interior, especially one with as much upside as Nolen, could give Philadelphia a potent interior rush for years to come, all the while allowing Vic Fangio to get creative with his fronts from an odd and even allignment when Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and Jalyx Hunt are also factored into the equation.

64. Mason Taylor

While picking Taylor at pick 32 feels rather unlikely, don't be surprised if he ends up in Philadelphia all the same, even if the team didn't bring him in for an official visit.

Standing 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, looks like a Day 1 starter at the NFL level, becoming the first right end in LSU history to record 1,000 receiving yards over a career in only three years on the way to being a premier prospect in this year's class. He runs good routes, has solid hands, and even has experience lining up at multiple different spots across the field, unlike some tight ends in this year's class who are basically big slot receivers.

Factor in his NFL pedigree, with his uncle being Pro Bowl linebacker Jason Taylor, and Taylor could be the Eagles' next eight-year starter at tight end, before he, too, is inevitably moved after Philadelphia's next Super Bowl.

96. Oluwafemi Oladejo

Going back to defense, the Eagles brought Oladejo in for a visit, likely because he's one of the more interesting upside players in this year's class.

Originally beginning his career at Cal Berkeley as an off-ball linebacker, Oladejo didn't transition to edge rusher until his second and final season at UCLA, where he looked like a smooth operator chasing down SEC quarterbacks.

While Oladejo's tap is sparse, his talents appear immense, and his six sacks in 2024 hint at the sort of ceiling he could have at the NFL level if he's correctly.

Is Oladejo an edge rusher at the NFL level? Most likely yes, but whether he plays inside, outside, off-ball, or on it, after watching Fangio work his magic with Hunt, Oladejo could be the Eagles' next great developmental success story.

134. Dylan Fairchild

Another offensive player for the Eagles, this time one they actually brought in for a visit.

While the Eagles usually target defensive players from Georgia to help provide continuity to Fangio's defense, Dylan Fairchild could serve as a worthy addition to the team's offense, as he can unquestionably go from the guard position.

Ranking in the 96th percentile in terms of athleticism according to NFL.com, the second-highest mark in this year's class, Fairchild has two years of starting experience over his four-year run in Athens, including some run in the CFB National Championship game back in 2023. Though Fairchild has largely played left guard at the college level, 1,306 snaps vs.134, he's only allowed a single sack over the past three seasons to go with a single QB hit and just 11 hurries.

Is Fairchild a guaranteed lock to start this fall? No, not necessarily, but he would be the best guard prospect the Eagles have selected since Cam Jurgens and could have a similar impact during his first season starting next to Lane Johnson.

161. Kyle Williams

Like Taylor, the Eagles didn't bring Williams in for a visit, but if they want to add a speedy, experienced wide receiver who can challenge Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, and company for minutes, Kyle Williams is one of the more interesting options on Day 3.

Standing 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is a certified deep threat the likes of which the Eagles haven't employed since Quez Watkins in 2023. While he has a few drops on his tape, Williams is more sure-handed than the Eagles' former WR3 and thus could produce some extra space for Saquon Barkley to operate in around the line of scrimmage.

With 4.40 speed and plenty of experience playing at the NCAA level, Williams has the right combination of upside and experience to play for a deep team like the Eagles while filling their passing game's biggest need moving forward: speed.

164. Kobe King

If there's one player the Eagles have been linked to repeatedly during the 2025 NFL Draft process, it's Kobe King.

A long-time linebacker at Penn State, King plays a position of need, has big game experience, and even has NFL pedigree, with his brother being drafted by the Green Bay Packers last year.

Sure, he isn't the biggest player in the world and doesn't have the kind of measurables that would make him a much higher pick, but after selecting Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in 2024, King would be another quality college linebacker who could compete for a role in 2025 and beyond, especially if this is the final year Nakobe Dean plays in the City of Brotherly Love.

With 200 combined tackles over his 46-game college career, at worst, King could fill the Oren Burks role as a reserve special teammer until his number gets called.

165. Jalen Travis

After saying goodbye to Mekhi Becton and Fred Johnson in free agency, the Eagles really don't have a high-upside developmental tackle on their roster, with their closest thing, Darian Kinnard, about to become a free agent next spring.

Enter Jalen Travis, who isn't close to being ready for action in 2025 but could become a player down the line.

Now granted, Travis isn't the next Jordan Mailata; he has played football at a high level, with the 6-foot-8, 339-pound prospect having played three seasons at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State in 2024. With that being said, few expect him to be a Day 1 starter, or even active on gamedays this fall, with his uneven 2024 tap highlighting a player who is talented but doesn't necessarily have it all together.

With that being said, who is better at teaching an athletically gifted offensive lineman to play at the NFL level than Jeff Stoutland? Considering the Eagles brought him in for a visit, they clearly like Travis, who knows, maybe he could be playing right tackle in 2028 when Johnson has long since retired.

168. Justin Walley

For one reason or another, the Eagles have been inviting plenty of late-round defensive backs to the NovaCare Center in pursuit of finding the next Day 3 gem.

Now granted, part of that might be because the Eagles have four fifth-round picks in this year's draft, even if they won't necessarily use them all, but it could also be because this is a deep cornerbacks class, including a few very athletic defensive backs who could find a role at one position or another this fall.

One player of note? Justin Walley from Minnesota, who ran a 4.4 40 at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and has 49 games of college experience with the Golden Gophers. Standing 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Walley played outside cornerback at Minnesota but could end up in the slot or even back at safety, Rodney McLeod-style, depending on what the Eagles see from him.

If Walley is gone or the Eagles want more of an outside cornerback to develop, they could target USC's Jaylin Smith, or they could go after a pure safety like Jaylen Reed from Penn State, both of whom were also brought in for a visit.