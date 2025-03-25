The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting to find out who will start at quarterback for the team in 2025. The Steelers have a contract offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers but the veteran passer is taking his time deciding on his next NFL home.

Should Rodgers choose Pittsburgh, he’ll have a little more protection after the Steelers claimed offensive lineman Lecitus Smith off waivers Monday, per Tom Pelissero on X. The 26-year-old guard was cut by the New England Patriots last Friday.

Smith was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 10 games for the Cardinals, starting twice, but was only on the field for 30 percent of the offense’s snaps in his sole season in Arizona, per Pro Football Reference.

The Steelers add offensive line depth

The well-traveled lineman was released by the Cardinals after his rookie season and spent 2023 bouncing from the Houston Texans to the Philadelphia Eagles to the Green Bay Packers. Then in 2024, the Patriots signed Smith off the Packers’ practice squad and used him at center. However, in eight games with New England, he only played five total offensive snaps. He was involved in 14 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps however.

Now the Steelers have added Smith as a depth piece. Pittsburgh lost starting left tackle Dan Moore in free agency when the Tennessee Titans signed him to a four-year, $82 million contract. The Steelers haven’t done much to improve their offensive line after giving up 49 sacks last season. And with Moore’s departure, the line is that much weaker.

Smith certainly isn’t a replacement for Moore. Nor is he a flashy pickup. But he does provide the team with some versatility. Still, the Steelers will need to address their protection, especially if they plan to start a 41-year-old quarterback in 2025. At this point the draft appears to be the team’s best option to bolster the offensive line.

While the Steelers have been fairly quiet in free agency as the team seems comfortable in wait-and-see mode with Rodgers and Russell Wilson still available, Pittsburgh did make a splash this offseason.

The Steelers landed DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The team then signed the veteran wideout to a five-year, $150 million extension.